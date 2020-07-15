All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

601 East 18th Street

601 East 18th Street · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 East 18th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 710 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large and beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Ditmas Park. Apartment is renovated and features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout the unit and tons of closet space. Kitchen has a dinning area and a window and features all brand new stainless steels appliances, wood cabinets and granite countertops. This is a well-maintained building with live-in super, laundry room and garage. Please feel free to contact me for any additional information and to schedule an appointment!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 East 18th Street have any available units?
601 East 18th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 East 18th Street have?
Some of 601 East 18th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 East 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 East 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 East 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 601 East 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 601 East 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 601 East 18th Street offers parking.
Does 601 East 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 East 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 East 18th Street have a pool?
No, 601 East 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 East 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 601 East 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 East 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 East 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 East 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 East 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
