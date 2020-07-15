601 East 18th Street

Amenities

Large and beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Ditmas Park. Apartment is renovated and features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout the unit and tons of closet space. Kitchen has a dinning area and a window and features all brand new stainless steels appliances, wood cabinets and granite countertops. This is a well-maintained building with live-in super, laundry room and garage. Please feel free to contact me for any additional information and to schedule an appointment!!!