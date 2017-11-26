All apartments in Brooklyn
594 Bushwick Ave

594 Bushwick Avenue · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

594 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Vibrant corner unit with floor to ceiling windows, gorgeous views of the city, open - kitchen concept w/ breakfast bar. Brand new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and loads of cabinet space! Each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed with extra furnishings! -Plenty of new 2-beds with similar layouts in building! These units will not last, call today to schedule a showing!A new boutique residence conveniently situated at the border of Bed-Stuy and Bushwick, two of Brooklyns trendiest neighborhoods. This prime location features palatial, sunlit studios and spacious two-bedroom layouts all only a short walk from the Myrtle-Broadway J/M/Z subway lines. Residents have access to a rich array of amenities, including a mix of public and private outdoor space, on-site parking, Zipcar, Latch locks, GoLocker package service, bike room, laundry room, and roof access. A wine store is coming soon to the corner storefront, and an additional retail space is currently available for lease. skyline14560

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 594 Bushwick Ave have any available units?
594 Bushwick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 594 Bushwick Ave have?
Some of 594 Bushwick Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 594 Bushwick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
594 Bushwick Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 Bushwick Ave pet-friendly?
No, 594 Bushwick Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 594 Bushwick Ave offer parking?
Yes, 594 Bushwick Ave does offer parking.
Does 594 Bushwick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 594 Bushwick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 Bushwick Ave have a pool?
No, 594 Bushwick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 594 Bushwick Ave have accessible units?
No, 594 Bushwick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 594 Bushwick Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 594 Bushwick Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 594 Bushwick Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 594 Bushwick Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
