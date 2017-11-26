594 Bushwick Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Vibrant corner unit with floor to ceiling windows, gorgeous views of the city, open - kitchen concept w/ breakfast bar. Brand new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and loads of cabinet space! Each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed with extra furnishings! -Plenty of new 2-beds with similar layouts in building! These units will not last, call today to schedule a showing!A new boutique residence conveniently situated at the border of Bed-Stuy and Bushwick, two of Brooklyns trendiest neighborhoods. This prime location features palatial, sunlit studios and spacious two-bedroom layouts all only a short walk from the Myrtle-Broadway J/M/Z subway lines. Residents have access to a rich array of amenities, including a mix of public and private outdoor space, on-site parking, Zipcar, Latch locks, GoLocker package service, bike room, laundry room, and roof access. A wine store is coming soon to the corner storefront, and an additional retail space is currently available for lease. skyline14560