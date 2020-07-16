59 Louisa Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in lovely Kensington! Top front corner apartment in this brick, semi-attached four-unit building. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of closets and windows with light and tree views. The kitchen has modern stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, microwave and french-doored refrigerator. The bathroom is light and bright. Heat and hot water included.Close to all: Transportation (F/G subway local and express Church avenue stop is 2 blocks away, B67, B69 and B35 buses) all the restaurants and shops at Ft Hamilton Parkway and Church Avenue, the Foodtown supermarket, 24 hour laundromat 1 block away! Available now!