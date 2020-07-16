All apartments in Brooklyn
59 Louisa Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

59 Louisa Street

59 Louisa Street · (718) 499-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59 Louisa Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in lovely Kensington! Top front corner apartment in this brick, semi-attached four-unit building. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of closets and windows with light and tree views. The kitchen has modern stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, microwave and french-doored refrigerator. The bathroom is light and bright. Heat and hot water included.Close to all: Transportation (F/G subway local and express Church avenue stop is 2 blocks away, B67, B69 and B35 buses) all the restaurants and shops at Ft Hamilton Parkway and Church Avenue, the Foodtown supermarket, 24 hour laundromat 1 block away! Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Louisa Street have any available units?
59 Louisa Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 Louisa Street have?
Some of 59 Louisa Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Louisa Street currently offering any rent specials?
59 Louisa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Louisa Street pet-friendly?
No, 59 Louisa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 59 Louisa Street offer parking?
Yes, 59 Louisa Street offers parking.
Does 59 Louisa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Louisa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Louisa Street have a pool?
No, 59 Louisa Street does not have a pool.
Does 59 Louisa Street have accessible units?
No, 59 Louisa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Louisa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Louisa Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Louisa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Louisa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
