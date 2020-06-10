580 Sterling Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No Fee!

This quiet, sunny, spacious alcove studio with separate sleeping alcove awaits you in prime Crown Heights / Prospect Heights location! This oversized South facing studio overlooks the pretty townhouse gardens of Sterling Place. Apartment features lovely Zen bathroom, open Chef's kitchen and your own Washer/Dryer. Easy two flights up. Pets welcome.



The Sterling Green Condominium is an environmentally friendly Condominium with Low-E windows, tank less water heaters, bamboo floors, recycled glass tiles and reclaimed wood cabinetry. Conveniently located near the 4,5,2,3 trains at Franklin street, Prospect Park, The Brooklyn Botanical Garden and The Brooklyn Museum.

Please note, this unit can be rented Furnished or Unfurnished.