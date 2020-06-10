All apartments in Brooklyn
580 Sterling Place.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

580 Sterling Place

580 Sterling Place · (917) 717-9881
Location

580 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No Fee!
This quiet, sunny, spacious alcove studio with separate sleeping alcove awaits you in prime Crown Heights / Prospect Heights location! This oversized South facing studio overlooks the pretty townhouse gardens of Sterling Place. Apartment features lovely Zen bathroom, open Chef's kitchen and your own Washer/Dryer. Easy two flights up. Pets welcome.

This quiet, sunny, spacious alcove studio with separate sleeping alcove awaits you in prime Crown Heights / Prospect Heights location! This oversized South facing studio overlooks the pretty townhouse gardens of Sterling Place. Apartment features lovely Zen bathroom, open Chef's kitchen and your own Washer/Dryer. Easy two flights up. Pets welcome.
Please note, this unit can be rented Furnished or Unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 580 Sterling Place have any available units?
580 Sterling Place has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 580 Sterling Place have?
Some of 580 Sterling Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Sterling Place currently offering any rent specials?
580 Sterling Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Sterling Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 580 Sterling Place is pet friendly.
Does 580 Sterling Place offer parking?
No, 580 Sterling Place does not offer parking.
Does 580 Sterling Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 Sterling Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Sterling Place have a pool?
No, 580 Sterling Place does not have a pool.
Does 580 Sterling Place have accessible units?
No, 580 Sterling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Sterling Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 Sterling Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 580 Sterling Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 Sterling Place does not have units with air conditioning.

