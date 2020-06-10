All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:30 PM

580 Carroll street

580 Carroll Street · (305) 496-8424
Location

580 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$5,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Welcome home to 580 Carroll Street! Designed by world-renowned architect Enrique Norton, the condo building offers a private 3,500 sq ft landscaped garden, elevator access, private parking garage, bike room and personal storage locker. This 1085 sq ft 2 bed, 2 bath truly stuns with floor to ceiling sliding windows and a balcony that extends the full width of the apartment. There is a huge private roof deck with open views of Brooklyn, built-in seating, and a raised planting bed accessed from a staircase within the unit. The kitchen has white marble counters and backsplash, LG refrigerator, Bosch EcoSense dishwasher and 5-burner gas range with vented hood. Abundant storage is provided in custom cabinets and closets. Baths have Kohler fixtures, marble counters and double sink vanities. The master bath has an oversized spa shower and the second bath has a deep tub. Other features include multi-zone CAC and a washer dryer. There is also a parking garage with a private parking spot. No Fee. Pets Accepted on approval. Rental is available starting July 1st.Amenities recap:1085 sq ft 2bed, 2bathPrivate Balcony and Deck, plus 3,500 sq ft common yardFloor to ceiling windows offering incredible sunlightNo FeeParking spot in private garageBike room and private storage lockerIn unit washer and dryerZoned for PS 118, The Maurice Sendak community school. Two blocks to the Berkeley Carroll lower school and 10min walk to Studio Creative Play and PolyPrep. For your daily commute, 580 Carroll is a quick two blocks from Starbucks, the dry cleaner, Blink Fitness and Green Ivy market at the R train Union Street stop. Alternatively it is a 12 minute walk to Atlantic Barclays Station offering B,D,N,Q,R,W,2,3,4,5 trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Carroll street have any available units?
580 Carroll street has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 580 Carroll street have?
Some of 580 Carroll street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Carroll street currently offering any rent specials?
580 Carroll street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Carroll street pet-friendly?
Yes, 580 Carroll street is pet friendly.
Does 580 Carroll street offer parking?
Yes, 580 Carroll street does offer parking.
Does 580 Carroll street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 Carroll street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Carroll street have a pool?
No, 580 Carroll street does not have a pool.
Does 580 Carroll street have accessible units?
No, 580 Carroll street does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Carroll street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 Carroll street has units with dishwashers.
Does 580 Carroll street have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 Carroll street does not have units with air conditioning.
