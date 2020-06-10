Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking bike storage garage hot tub

Welcome home to 580 Carroll Street! Designed by world-renowned architect Enrique Norton, the condo building offers a private 3,500 sq ft landscaped garden, elevator access, private parking garage, bike room and personal storage locker. This 1085 sq ft 2 bed, 2 bath truly stuns with floor to ceiling sliding windows and a balcony that extends the full width of the apartment. There is a huge private roof deck with open views of Brooklyn, built-in seating, and a raised planting bed accessed from a staircase within the unit. The kitchen has white marble counters and backsplash, LG refrigerator, Bosch EcoSense dishwasher and 5-burner gas range with vented hood. Abundant storage is provided in custom cabinets and closets. Baths have Kohler fixtures, marble counters and double sink vanities. The master bath has an oversized spa shower and the second bath has a deep tub. Other features include multi-zone CAC and a washer dryer. There is also a parking garage with a private parking spot. No Fee. Pets Accepted on approval. Rental is available starting July 1st.Amenities recap:1085 sq ft 2bed, 2bathPrivate Balcony and Deck, plus 3,500 sq ft common yardFloor to ceiling windows offering incredible sunlightNo FeeParking spot in private garageBike room and private storage lockerIn unit washer and dryerZoned for PS 118, The Maurice Sendak community school. Two blocks to the Berkeley Carroll lower school and 10min walk to Studio Creative Play and PolyPrep. For your daily commute, 580 Carroll is a quick two blocks from Starbucks, the dry cleaner, Blink Fitness and Green Ivy market at the R train Union Street stop. Alternatively it is a 12 minute walk to Atlantic Barclays Station offering B,D,N,Q,R,W,2,3,4,5 trains.