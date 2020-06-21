577 Union Ave

Amenities

Open Loft in Prime Northside Williamsburg! This incredible open loft is the perfect place to call your new home. With modern kitchen, flooring, bathroom, and more, this is unlike most loft spaces you?ll find. High vaulted ceilings, built in air conditioners, custom kitchen island, custom lighting, windows throughout, original fireplace and tons of storage are just some of the best perks of this place. Located just down the block from McCarren Park, this space is perfectly situated in the heart of the Prime Williamsburg.



Small pets ok.