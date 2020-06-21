All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:44 PM

577 Union Ave

577 Union Avenue · (917) 214-0674
Location

577 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,350

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a video of this unit and all our other units go to instagram @BrokeringBrooklyn

Open Loft in Prime Northside Williamsburg! This incredible open loft is the perfect place to call your new home. With modern kitchen, flooring, bathroom, and more, this is unlike most loft spaces you?ll find. High vaulted ceilings, built in air conditioners, custom kitchen island, custom lighting, windows throughout, original fireplace and tons of storage are just some of the best perks of this place. Located just down the block from McCarren Park, this space is perfectly situated in the heart of the Prime Williamsburg.

Small pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 577 Union Ave have any available units?
577 Union Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 577 Union Ave currently offering any rent specials?
577 Union Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 577 Union Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 577 Union Ave is pet friendly.
Does 577 Union Ave offer parking?
No, 577 Union Ave does not offer parking.
Does 577 Union Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 577 Union Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 577 Union Ave have a pool?
No, 577 Union Ave does not have a pool.
Does 577 Union Ave have accessible units?
No, 577 Union Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 577 Union Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 577 Union Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 577 Union Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 577 Union Ave has units with air conditioning.
