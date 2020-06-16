573 17th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym media room

Contemporary Luxury living at its best. First time on the market, must see duplex that will be "gone in 60 seconds". Welcome to the most serene neighborhood of Windsor Terrace. We invite you to preview this unique, spacious, newly renovated open loft layout apartment. Nothing like you've seen before. The parlor floor features stunning open living and dining space, modern kitchen with stanless steel appliances and plenty of storage space, and cozy bedroom with decorative fireplace. Rooms are filled with a wonderful abundance of natural light that comes through oversized windows. Grand backyard is your private outdoor oasis that can be used for easy entertaining. You can exercise your imagination with open loft space on the lower level of duplex and create your own exclusive area. Impeccable finishes and thoughtful open plan layout, hardwood floors. Laundry in the building. Do not miss your chance to see this magnificent space on a highly sought after tree-lined street. Prospect Park, the Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Sundays and a supermarket are around the corner. Charming cafes, quirky boutique shops, a casual bar scene and a new Nitehawk movie theater give plenty to do without getting far from home. This is a non-smoking apartment. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Please note: this apartment in its final renovation stage.