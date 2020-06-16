All apartments in Brooklyn
Location

573 17th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
media room
Contemporary Luxury living at its best. First time on the market, must see duplex that will be "gone in 60 seconds". Welcome to the most serene neighborhood of Windsor Terrace. We invite you to preview this unique, spacious, newly renovated open loft layout apartment. Nothing like you've seen before. The parlor floor features stunning open living and dining space, modern kitchen with stanless steel appliances and plenty of storage space, and cozy bedroom with decorative fireplace. Rooms are filled with a wonderful abundance of natural light that comes through oversized windows. Grand backyard is your private outdoor oasis that can be used for easy entertaining. You can exercise your imagination with open loft space on the lower level of duplex and create your own exclusive area. Impeccable finishes and thoughtful open plan layout, hardwood floors. Laundry in the building. Do not miss your chance to see this magnificent space on a highly sought after tree-lined street. Prospect Park, the Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Sundays and a supermarket are around the corner. Charming cafes, quirky boutique shops, a casual bar scene and a new Nitehawk movie theater give plenty to do without getting far from home. This is a non-smoking apartment. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. Please note: this apartment in its final renovation stage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 17th Street have any available units?
573 17th Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 573 17th Street have?
Some of 573 17th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 573 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
573 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 573 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 573 17th Street offer parking?
No, 573 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 573 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 573 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 17th Street have a pool?
No, 573 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 573 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 573 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 573 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 573 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 573 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 573 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
