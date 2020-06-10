570 Ocean Parkway, #1E

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry bike storage

Capture the opportunity to rent this spacious ground level beautifully renovated alcove studio apartment. As you enter into this Junior One, you will be greeted by a coat closet, built-in shelving and area perfectly suited to accommodate a small office. Generous sized living room/bedroom comes complete with a built-in Murphy Bed complimented with plenty of storage. Pre-war archways, windows in every room and parquet/hardwood flooring flow through this space. Newly renovated windowed eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Glass tile back splash with under cabinet lighting and plank tiles compliment this kitchen which easily accommodates a table and chairs. Tastefully renovated bathroom has a fully tiled shower. Hall closet outside bathroom complete this apartment.Utilities include heat and hot water. Pets are on a case-by-case basis.Amazing building amenities include laundry facilities, communal bike room, gym and common outdoor grounds! In close proximity to the trains. Board approval required. Call today for an appointment! Ground Level Spacious Alcove Studio Move-In Ready!