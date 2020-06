Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Carroll Gardens one bedroom plus furnished dressing room.Right out of Architectural Digest in the heart of Carroll Gardens. Washer/Dryer in unit.State of the art sleek kitchen Mosaic and marble counter-tops, all custom appliances.Hardwood floors throughout. Exquisite bedroom with adjacent dressing room.Fabulous sleek bathroom. Washer & dryer in the apartment--free laundry!Across from Lucali, Henry's LocalShort distance to the Smith St F train. Brownstone7553