Bright 2 BR in Bushwick! This unit is a "railroad" or "pass through" style apartment with two separate entrances. Large windows and hardwood floors throughout. Trendy exposed brick wall detail! Access to shared yard in the rear of the building with outdoor furniture!

2 Blocks from Myrtle Ave J M Z Station, 3 blocks from Central Ave M station. Short walk to L train (Dekalb Ave). Popular neighborhood with many restaurants and attractions nearby. Shopping and music venues abound! Rent is $2,495 monthly, contact us to learn more!