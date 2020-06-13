All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

57 Jay Street

57 Jay Street · (646) 937-0303
Location

57 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6-D · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

Elevator Building! 4 Bedroom! All bedrooms are Queen Sized+++ and have windows & closets!

This is a 4 bedroom apartment with all are QUEENS Sized. Kitchen features Full Chefs Range and Microwave, custom granite countertops, breakfast bar, Dishwasher and Stackable Washer/Dryer also in unit, wide plank oak floors and amazing custom recessed LED lighting

We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.

Located in a PRIME DUMBO location and close to everything. It is located close to some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses and Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

Our team and has over 115 exclusives building in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view. today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Jay Street have any available units?
57 Jay Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 Jay Street have?
Some of 57 Jay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Jay Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 Jay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Jay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Jay Street is pet friendly.
Does 57 Jay Street offer parking?
No, 57 Jay Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 Jay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Jay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Jay Street have a pool?
No, 57 Jay Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 Jay Street have accessible units?
No, 57 Jay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Jay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Jay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Jay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Jay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
