57 Jay Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar elevator

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!



Elevator Building! 4 Bedroom! All bedrooms are Queen Sized+++ and have windows & closets!



This is a 4 bedroom apartment with all are QUEENS Sized. Kitchen features Full Chefs Range and Microwave, custom granite countertops, breakfast bar, Dishwasher and Stackable Washer/Dryer also in unit, wide plank oak floors and amazing custom recessed LED lighting



We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.



Located in a PRIME DUMBO location and close to everything. It is located close to some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses and Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!



Our team and has over 115 exclusives building in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view. today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing.