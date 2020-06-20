All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 567 Pacific Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
567 Pacific Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:18 AM

567 Pacific Street

567 Pacific Street · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

567 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
After walking half a block from the train to your apartment, ride the elevator up to the second floor to your spectacular 2BR apartment. Walk straight in the front door and enter your sun-lit kitchen complete with dishwasher. Outside of the kitchen is your spacious living room, large enough to entertain friends our simply relax on the couch. Both bedrooms are large enough to fit a queen sized bed, with room to spare, and the best part is your cat or dog can gets to enjoy this space with you! **File photos of a comparable unit in building ** Call today...!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Pacific Street have any available units?
567 Pacific Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 567 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
567 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 567 Pacific Street is pet friendly.
Does 567 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 567 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 567 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 567 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 567 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 567 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 567 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 567 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 567 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 567 Pacific Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity