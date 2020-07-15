All apartments in Brooklyn
561 5th Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:58 PM

561 5th Street

561 5th Street
Location

561 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$5,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Park Slope Paradise!! Welcome to 561 5th Street, Unit 4! This very special Prime Park Slope Rental offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, and Your Own Private Outdoor Space with Amazing Views of Brooklyn and Manhattan ~ including Statue of Liberty Views!!This Duplex rental provides terrific flexibility in layout, and a serene and tranquil living experience. Located on an idyllic Park Slope block lined with brownstone and limestone buildings, and located half a block from Prospect Park, this exceptional apartment is a very special offering!Sunshine and treetops greet you as you walk into this delightful duplex, with a south-facing living space that provides light all day. Enter this fantastic home 3 flights up, into a spacious living area that allows the opportunity to create an open dining area, and room for living. A marble fireplace takes center stage here adding glamour and charm. Additional Pre-War details include crown and baseboard molding, and beautiful parquet floors with an inlaid border.A serene King-Sized Master Bedroom in the rear of the apartment faces quiet neighboring backyards. A large walk-in closet allows you to store all with ease. A second bedroom is off of the living room, and separated by French doors. Large enough to easily accommodate a single bed, and equipped with a full-sized closet, this room is great for a kids room, guest room or office. The doors can be kept open when not in use, with all 4 front windows displaying beautiful views of trees and sky, and overlooking picturesque 5th Street.The pass-through kitchen creates an easy flow from cooking to serving and dining. Fully equipped with Dishwasher and Microwave, as well as granite countertops and plenty of maple wood cabinetry for ease of cooking and storage. A pretty bathroom with penny floor tiling and subway wall tiles ~ along with a Vented Washer/Dryer!, complete this floor.A Wonderful Retreat awaits you on the second floor!! Currently utilized as a kids bedroom, this floor can serve as a very private master suite, with an en-suite windowed bathroom, huge walk-in closet, dreamy skylight, and the entrance to your own Private Deck!! Easy access to this wonderful deck offers the opportunity to host family get-togethers, or simply enjoy a glass of wine while stargazing. Central A/C and heat allow you to easily maintain the temperature you enjoy.Walk to Prospect Park and playgrounds, close to restaurants, supermarkets and all that Park Slope has to offer. 4 blocks to F/G trains at 9th Street. A short walk to 2, 3, 4 trains at Grand Army Plaza and B/Q trains at 7th Avenue station. Cats and small dogs allowed upon approval. Currently zoned for P.S. 321. Available August 1st! Reach out to schedule a private viewing.561 5th Street, #4 ~ Enjoy all Prospect Park and Brownstone Brooklyn have to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 5th Street have any available units?
561 5th Street has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 561 5th Street have?
Some of 561 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
561 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 561 5th Street offer parking?
No, 561 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 561 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 561 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 5th Street have a pool?
No, 561 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 561 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 561 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 561 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 561 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 561 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
