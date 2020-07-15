Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Park Slope Paradise!! Welcome to 561 5th Street, Unit 4! This very special Prime Park Slope Rental offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, and Your Own Private Outdoor Space with Amazing Views of Brooklyn and Manhattan ~ including Statue of Liberty Views!!This Duplex rental provides terrific flexibility in layout, and a serene and tranquil living experience. Located on an idyllic Park Slope block lined with brownstone and limestone buildings, and located half a block from Prospect Park, this exceptional apartment is a very special offering!Sunshine and treetops greet you as you walk into this delightful duplex, with a south-facing living space that provides light all day. Enter this fantastic home 3 flights up, into a spacious living area that allows the opportunity to create an open dining area, and room for living. A marble fireplace takes center stage here adding glamour and charm. Additional Pre-War details include crown and baseboard molding, and beautiful parquet floors with an inlaid border.A serene King-Sized Master Bedroom in the rear of the apartment faces quiet neighboring backyards. A large walk-in closet allows you to store all with ease. A second bedroom is off of the living room, and separated by French doors. Large enough to easily accommodate a single bed, and equipped with a full-sized closet, this room is great for a kids room, guest room or office. The doors can be kept open when not in use, with all 4 front windows displaying beautiful views of trees and sky, and overlooking picturesque 5th Street.The pass-through kitchen creates an easy flow from cooking to serving and dining. Fully equipped with Dishwasher and Microwave, as well as granite countertops and plenty of maple wood cabinetry for ease of cooking and storage. A pretty bathroom with penny floor tiling and subway wall tiles ~ along with a Vented Washer/Dryer!, complete this floor.A Wonderful Retreat awaits you on the second floor!! Currently utilized as a kids bedroom, this floor can serve as a very private master suite, with an en-suite windowed bathroom, huge walk-in closet, dreamy skylight, and the entrance to your own Private Deck!! Easy access to this wonderful deck offers the opportunity to host family get-togethers, or simply enjoy a glass of wine while stargazing. Central A/C and heat allow you to easily maintain the temperature you enjoy.Walk to Prospect Park and playgrounds, close to restaurants, supermarkets and all that Park Slope has to offer. 4 blocks to F/G trains at 9th Street. A short walk to 2, 3, 4 trains at Grand Army Plaza and B/Q trains at 7th Avenue station. Cats and small dogs allowed upon approval. Currently zoned for P.S. 321. Available August 1st! Reach out to schedule a private viewing.561 5th Street, #4 ~ Enjoy all Prospect Park and Brownstone Brooklyn have to offer!