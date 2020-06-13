All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 56 Powers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
56 Powers Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

56 Powers Street

56 Powers Street · (917) 817-1323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

56 Powers Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit TH1 · Avail. now

$6,923

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
green community
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
green community
parking
A fully-equipped, modern townhome in the heart of Williamsburg! Move right in to this newly built single-family home utilizing Passive House methods to offer maximum energy efficiency. Every aspect of the construction process, from the foundation to the lightbulbs, was inspected and Energy Star certified. At its completion, this home was awarded Energy Star 3.1, the highest government standard in green building. Outside of its environmentally conscious construction, this home includes a comprehensive smart home system to ensure the greatest level of protection and convenience. A private backyard and a rooftop with views of the city create an unparalleled sense of privacy within this home. 56 Powers offers luxurious design and finishes, as well as every convenience of modern living. Interior finishes include built-in cabinets, reclaimed wood stairs, and a custom walnut kitchen featuring a Miele cooktop, wall oven and dishwasher, Liebherr fridge, and LG washer/dryer. Bathrooms include Hansgrohe faucets and showerheads. Off of the master suite, there is a beautiful roofdeck with sweeping skyline views and ipe decking. Parking is available for an additional cost ($300). One month rent is FREE on the 13 month lease. Net effective rent is $6,923 /mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Powers Street have any available units?
56 Powers Street has a unit available for $6,923 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 Powers Street have?
Some of 56 Powers Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Powers Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 Powers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Powers Street pet-friendly?
No, 56 Powers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 56 Powers Street offer parking?
Yes, 56 Powers Street does offer parking.
Does 56 Powers Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Powers Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Powers Street have a pool?
No, 56 Powers Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 Powers Street have accessible units?
No, 56 Powers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Powers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Powers Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Powers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Powers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 56 Powers Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity