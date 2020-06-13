56 Powers Street

Amenities

A fully-equipped, modern townhome in the heart of Williamsburg! Move right in to this newly built single-family home utilizing Passive House methods to offer maximum energy efficiency. Every aspect of the construction process, from the foundation to the lightbulbs, was inspected and Energy Star certified. At its completion, this home was awarded Energy Star 3.1, the highest government standard in green building. Outside of its environmentally conscious construction, this home includes a comprehensive smart home system to ensure the greatest level of protection and convenience. A private backyard and a rooftop with views of the city create an unparalleled sense of privacy within this home. 56 Powers offers luxurious design and finishes, as well as every convenience of modern living. Interior finishes include built-in cabinets, reclaimed wood stairs, and a custom walnut kitchen featuring a Miele cooktop, wall oven and dishwasher, Liebherr fridge, and LG washer/dryer. Bathrooms include Hansgrohe faucets and showerheads. Off of the master suite, there is a beautiful roofdeck with sweeping skyline views and ipe decking. Parking is available for an additional cost ($300). One month rent is FREE on the 13 month lease. Net effective rent is $6,923 /mo.