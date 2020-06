Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities rent controlled

Brand new, rent stabilized, true 2BR on the corner of Driggs and North 7th! With two private bedrooms, living room and eat-in kitchen, this is the best shareable 2BR on the North side for under $3k!



Its beautifully renovated with brand new everything including hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen with marble counters, and full bathroom.



Wed'd ove to show you this as well as well as our other amazing 2BRs for around $3K.