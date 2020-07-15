All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

55 Joralemon Street

55 Joralemon Street · (718) 923-8020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Light, charm, beauty and location make this large, sun filled Brooklyn Heights 1 bedroom a real prize to secure. This top floor, floor through even has it's own washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood burning fireplace, intimate storage loft., eat in kitchen, super high ceilings, great northern and southern light and will make leaving home just a little bit more difficult. Located on an idyllic Brooklyn Heights cobble stoned street, Close to the new Brooklyn Bridge Park and all sorts of wonderful things to do, see, buy and explore in Brooklyn Heights, you can enjoy this pretty new home beginning July 15. Non smoking building. Super Easy board approval. Owner prefers no pets and utilities are the responsibility of the tenant . What are you waiting for???? Finally welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Joralemon Street have any available units?
55 Joralemon Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 55 Joralemon Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 Joralemon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Joralemon Street pet-friendly?
No, 55 Joralemon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 55 Joralemon Street offer parking?
No, 55 Joralemon Street does not offer parking.
Does 55 Joralemon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Joralemon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Joralemon Street have a pool?
No, 55 Joralemon Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 Joralemon Street have accessible units?
No, 55 Joralemon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Joralemon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Joralemon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Joralemon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Joralemon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
