55 Joralemon Street

Light, charm, beauty and location make this large, sun filled Brooklyn Heights 1 bedroom a real prize to secure. This top floor, floor through even has it's own washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood burning fireplace, intimate storage loft., eat in kitchen, super high ceilings, great northern and southern light and will make leaving home just a little bit more difficult. Located on an idyllic Brooklyn Heights cobble stoned street, Close to the new Brooklyn Bridge Park and all sorts of wonderful things to do, see, buy and explore in Brooklyn Heights, you can enjoy this pretty new home beginning July 15. Non smoking building. Super Easy board approval. Owner prefers no pets and utilities are the responsibility of the tenant . What are you waiting for???? Finally welcome home!