540 11 STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CALL ME FOR A VIEWING SUMMER INCENTIVE ONE MONTH BROKER FEE*Floor Thru* 1 Bed Living and Dining Area~ LARGE KITCHEN 1 Block from Prospect ParkThis is the perfect layout apartment for anyone looking for more living space, quiet location right near Prospect Park West. This lovely apartment is located on the second floor of 4 story walk up building, 8 units total. Quiet and low key building.Floor through layout with two separate door entrance looking to share rent. you have a living room area plus a dining area. Pre war charm of rustic-chic wood flooring, deco fireplace, and 11' foot ceilings.The bedroom is large, easily accommodate queen to king size bed with room to furnish.SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN, WITH A PANTRY CLOSET. (Sorry no laundry in the building or dishwasher in the unit)Heat and Hot Water is included. Small pets only of 30lbs or less. Guarantor is case by case.11st/7 Ave is a beautiful, residential brownstone block. Your a short distance to the F/G train, the park and all of the local shops on 7 Ave. Easy access to the park and you'll enjoy Saturday's Farmers Market.