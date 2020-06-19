All apartments in Brooklyn
540 11 STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

540 11 STREET

540 11th Street · (718) 923-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

540 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CALL ME FOR A VIEWING SUMMER INCENTIVE ONE MONTH BROKER FEE*Floor Thru* 1 Bed Living and Dining Area~ LARGE KITCHEN 1 Block from Prospect ParkThis is the perfect layout apartment for anyone looking for more living space, quiet location right near Prospect Park West. This lovely apartment is located on the second floor of 4 story walk up building, 8 units total. Quiet and low key building.Floor through layout with two separate door entrance looking to share rent. you have a living room area plus a dining area. Pre war charm of rustic-chic wood flooring, deco fireplace, and 11' foot ceilings.The bedroom is large, easily accommodate queen to king size bed with room to furnish.SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN, WITH A PANTRY CLOSET. (Sorry no laundry in the building or dishwasher in the unit)Heat and Hot Water is included. Small pets only of 30lbs or less. Guarantor is case by case.11st/7 Ave is a beautiful, residential brownstone block. Your a short distance to the F/G train, the park and all of the local shops on 7 Ave. Easy access to the park and you'll enjoy Saturday's Farmers Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 11 STREET have any available units?
540 11 STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 540 11 STREET have?
Some of 540 11 STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 11 STREET currently offering any rent specials?
540 11 STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 11 STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 11 STREET is pet friendly.
Does 540 11 STREET offer parking?
No, 540 11 STREET does not offer parking.
Does 540 11 STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 11 STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 11 STREET have a pool?
No, 540 11 STREET does not have a pool.
Does 540 11 STREET have accessible units?
No, 540 11 STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 540 11 STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 11 STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 540 11 STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 11 STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
