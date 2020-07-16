All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

54 Norman Avenue

54 Norman Avenue · (646) 461-6633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 Norman Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A Delightful Full Floor 2-Bedroom in Prime Greenpoint-- Available Immediately.

Spanning across 1,100 square feet with windows wrapping around 3 sides of the home, this extremely bright and newly renovated apartment offers 2 king-sized bedrooms and an open chef's kitchen with views of Manhattan.

Situated in a well-kept townhouse, 54 Norman Avenue Street is just 2 blocks from McCaren Park, 2 minutes from the G Train and 2 blocks from the waterfront.

The first bedroom measures ~8 x 16 and accommodates a king-sized bed and has 2 windows, while the second bedroom measures ~18x14 has a decorative fireplace, accommodates a king-sized bed and has 3 windows.

The windowed chef's kitchen is outfitted with full-sized stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and microwave. This incredible space is completed by walnut hardwood floors, a beautiful view of the Manhattan skyline and a newly renovated bathroom.

There is a reduced broker's fee of 1 month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Norman Avenue have any available units?
54 Norman Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Norman Avenue have?
Some of 54 Norman Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Norman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
54 Norman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Norman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 54 Norman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 54 Norman Avenue offer parking?
No, 54 Norman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 54 Norman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Norman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Norman Avenue have a pool?
No, 54 Norman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 54 Norman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 54 Norman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Norman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Norman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Norman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Norman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
