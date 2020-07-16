Amenities

A Delightful Full Floor 2-Bedroom in Prime Greenpoint-- Available Immediately.



Spanning across 1,100 square feet with windows wrapping around 3 sides of the home, this extremely bright and newly renovated apartment offers 2 king-sized bedrooms and an open chef's kitchen with views of Manhattan.



Situated in a well-kept townhouse, 54 Norman Avenue Street is just 2 blocks from McCaren Park, 2 minutes from the G Train and 2 blocks from the waterfront.



The first bedroom measures ~8 x 16 and accommodates a king-sized bed and has 2 windows, while the second bedroom measures ~18x14 has a decorative fireplace, accommodates a king-sized bed and has 3 windows.



The windowed chef's kitchen is outfitted with full-sized stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and microwave. This incredible space is completed by walnut hardwood floors, a beautiful view of the Manhattan skyline and a newly renovated bathroom.



There is a reduced broker's fee of 1 month's rent.