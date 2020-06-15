All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

54 Maujer St

54 Maujer Street · (917) 913-4195
Location

54 Maujer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$1,971

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Recently Renovated Studio with Washer/Dryer in Williamsburg!

Kitchen and living area is separate from the bedroom. It's basically a small 1 bedroom.

Queen Sized bedroom.

Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including a Dishwasher. Washer/Dryer in Unit!!! Hardwood Floors throughout, Heat + Hot Water Included!

The apartment is located brilliantly, With-in 5 min of the L on Lorimer, J/M on Hewes and the G Metropolitan/Broadway. It's in the best part of Williamsburg. Slightly away from the Bedford weekend hectic tourist flow but close enough to walk to the water or hop on to McCarren Park. And enjoy all the fantastic Restaurants, Cafes, Bars and shops Williamsburg has to offer.

(Apartment is on the 6th floor WALK UP).

**NET PRICE Advertised with ONE MONTH FREE on a 12 month lease. (Gross is $2150)
* Pictures of similar unit in the building
* Video tour available, please inquire

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Maujer St have any available units?
54 Maujer St has a unit available for $1,971 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Maujer St have?
Some of 54 Maujer St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Maujer St currently offering any rent specials?
54 Maujer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Maujer St pet-friendly?
No, 54 Maujer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 54 Maujer St offer parking?
No, 54 Maujer St does not offer parking.
Does 54 Maujer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Maujer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Maujer St have a pool?
No, 54 Maujer St does not have a pool.
Does 54 Maujer St have accessible units?
No, 54 Maujer St does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Maujer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Maujer St has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Maujer St have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Maujer St does not have units with air conditioning.
