54 Maujer St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Recently Renovated Studio with Washer/Dryer in Williamsburg!



Kitchen and living area is separate from the bedroom. It's basically a small 1 bedroom.



Queen Sized bedroom.



Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including a Dishwasher. Washer/Dryer in Unit!!! Hardwood Floors throughout, Heat + Hot Water Included!



The apartment is located brilliantly, With-in 5 min of the L on Lorimer, J/M on Hewes and the G Metropolitan/Broadway. It's in the best part of Williamsburg. Slightly away from the Bedford weekend hectic tourist flow but close enough to walk to the water or hop on to McCarren Park. And enjoy all the fantastic Restaurants, Cafes, Bars and shops Williamsburg has to offer.



(Apartment is on the 6th floor WALK UP).



**NET PRICE Advertised with ONE MONTH FREE on a 12 month lease. (Gross is $2150)

* Pictures of similar unit in the building

* Video tour available, please inquire