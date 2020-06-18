539 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities
Renovated and beautiful three bedroom in the heart of Boerum Hill. This 3 bed, 2 bath unit has it all. Granite kitchen with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, ample closet space, 10-foot ceilings and private outdoor space are just a few of the reasons to call this apartment home. Conveniently located near the 2,3,4,5,Q,D,N,R and all shops and restaurants that make Boerum Hill the go-to neighborhood that it is. Pets are welcome!,Renovated and beautiful three bedroom in the heart of Boerum Hill. This 3 bed, 2 bath unit has it all. Granite kitchen with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, ample closet space, 10-foot ceilings and private outdoor space are just a few of the reasons to call this apartment home.
Conveniently located near the 2,3,4,5,Q,D,N,R and all shops and restaurants that make Boerum Hill the go-to neighborhood that it is.
Pets are welcome!