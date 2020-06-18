All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

539 Atlantic Avenue

539 Atlantic Avenue · (718) 938-7308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

539 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated and beautiful three bedroom in the heart of Boerum Hill. This 3 bed, 2 bath unit has it all. Granite kitchen with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, ample closet space, 10-foot ceilings and private outdoor space are just a few of the reasons to call this apartment home. Conveniently located near the 2,3,4,5,Q,D,N,R and all shops and restaurants that make Boerum Hill the go-to neighborhood that it is. Pets are welcome!,Renovated and beautiful three bedroom in the heart of Boerum Hill. This 3 bed, 2 bath unit has it all. Granite kitchen with dishwasher, in-unit laundry, ample closet space, 10-foot ceilings and private outdoor space are just a few of the reasons to call this apartment home.

Conveniently located near the 2,3,4,5,Q,D,N,R and all shops and restaurants that make Boerum Hill the go-to neighborhood that it is.

Pets are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
539 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 539 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 539 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
539 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 Atlantic Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 539 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 539 Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 539 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 539 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 539 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 539 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
