539 9th Street

This airy 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath + office is in a gated limestone townhouse just off Prospect Park. Flooded with light, it features 10 ft ceilings and a wood-trimmed floor-to-ceiling bay window in the front living room. The open kitchen boasts granite countertops and an oversized island with room for stools and a built-in wine fridge. French doors off the in-kitchen dining area open to a large fire escape overlooking the garden. A five-burner gas stove and beautiful cherry cabinetry make this kitchen ideal for the chef who loves to entertain. Host dinners in the generous dining room that ties together an open floor plan - a half bath for guests sits just off the front hall.



A custom stained-glass skylight draws you upstairs to a hallway with a full bath, three bedrooms, and a home office - each with closet space. The master bedroom features a generous closet with custom shelving and an ensuite bath with standing shower and soaking tub. Lived in only once since its gut renovation, this duplex features a NEST thermostat controlling central heat and air and an updated HVAC system with a humidifier. A massive basement - shared with only one other unit - provides ample space for storage and a washer/dryer.



Wake up to a pastry and coffee from Ladybird Bakery & Cafe Grumpy only two blocks away. Kundalini Yoga, Soul Cycle, Barre, Pilates, and Crunch Fitness are all also within a short walk.



Steps away from the F line, the apartment also has a CityBike station at the end of the block and quick access to the G, R, B, Q, and 2/3 lines. Parking garages nearby (two within the surrounding blocks) are an easy option for safe and secure parking.



*This unit does not have garden access

*Sqft is estimated

* Pets on a case-by-case basis