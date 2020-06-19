All apartments in Brooklyn
539 9th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

539 9th Street

539 9th Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

539 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
yoga
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE
STEPS FROM THE PARK

This airy 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath + office is in a gated limestone townhouse just off Prospect Park. Flooded with light, it features 10 ft ceilings and a wood-trimmed floor-to-ceiling bay window in the front living room. The open kitchen boasts granite countertops and an oversized island with room for stools and a built-in wine fridge. French doors off the in-kitchen dining area open to a large fire escape overlooking the garden. A five-burner gas stove and beautiful cherry cabinetry make this kitchen ideal for the chef who loves to entertain. Host dinners in the generous dining room that ties together an open floor plan - a half bath for guests sits just off the front hall.

A custom stained-glass skylight draws you upstairs to a hallway with a full bath, three bedrooms, and a home office - each with closet space. The master bedroom features a generous closet with custom shelving and an ensuite bath with standing shower and soaking tub. Lived in only once since its gut renovation, this duplex features a NEST thermostat controlling central heat and air and an updated HVAC system with a humidifier. A massive basement - shared with only one other unit - provides ample space for storage and a washer/dryer.

Wake up to a pastry and coffee from Ladybird Bakery & Cafe Grumpy only two blocks away. Kundalini Yoga, Soul Cycle, Barre, Pilates, and Crunch Fitness are all also within a short walk.

Steps away from the F line, the apartment also has a CityBike station at the end of the block and quick access to the G, R, B, Q, and 2/3 lines. Parking garages nearby (two within the surrounding blocks) are an easy option for safe and secure parking.

*This unit does not have garden access
*Sqft is estimated
* Pets on a case-by-case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 9th Street have any available units?
539 9th Street has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 539 9th Street have?
Some of 539 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
539 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 539 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 539 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 539 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 539 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 9th Street have a pool?
No, 539 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 539 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 539 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 539 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 539 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 539 9th Street has units with air conditioning.
