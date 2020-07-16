All apartments in Brooklyn
535 Dean Street , #223
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:53 AM

535 Dean Street , #223

535 Dean St ·
Location

535 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
This modern 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo boasts 1,176 square feet in the amazing NEWSWALK Condominium building. The apartment has an open layout and very spacious feel. Fully equipped kitchen and lots of closet/storage space. Verizon FIOS phone, cable, and internet ready. This premier building has a 24-hour doorman, porter services, full gym, laundry room, elevators, and Wi-Fi throughout. The 15,000 sq. ft. landscaped rooftop is a perfect place to relax, use the BBQ grills and wet bar, and allow children to play on the playground. The building also has an indoor parking garage with Zip cars and bike storage. The NEWSWALK is a one-of-a-kind building that once served as the printing plant for the New York Daily News. It was converted in 2002 into a series of incredible lofts. The building is well-maintained, with recent upgrades to the laundry room and gated courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Dean Street , #223 have any available units?
535 Dean Street , #223 has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 535 Dean Street , #223 have?
Some of 535 Dean Street , #223's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Dean Street , #223 currently offering any rent specials?
535 Dean Street , #223 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Dean Street , #223 pet-friendly?
No, 535 Dean Street , #223 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 535 Dean Street , #223 offer parking?
Yes, 535 Dean Street , #223 offers parking.
Does 535 Dean Street , #223 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Dean Street , #223 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Dean Street , #223 have a pool?
No, 535 Dean Street , #223 does not have a pool.
Does 535 Dean Street , #223 have accessible units?
No, 535 Dean Street , #223 does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Dean Street , #223 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Dean Street , #223 has units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Dean Street , #223 have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Dean Street , #223 does not have units with air conditioning.
