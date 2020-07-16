535 Dean Street , #223

Amenities

This modern 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo boasts 1,176 square feet in the amazing NEWSWALK Condominium building. The apartment has an open layout and very spacious feel. Fully equipped kitchen and lots of closet/storage space. Verizon FIOS phone, cable, and internet ready. This premier building has a 24-hour doorman, porter services, full gym, laundry room, elevators, and Wi-Fi throughout. The 15,000 sq. ft. landscaped rooftop is a perfect place to relax, use the BBQ grills and wet bar, and allow children to play on the playground. The building also has an indoor parking garage with Zip cars and bike storage. The NEWSWALK is a one-of-a-kind building that once served as the printing plant for the New York Daily News. It was converted in 2002 into a series of incredible lofts. The building is well-maintained, with recent upgrades to the laundry room and gated courtyard.