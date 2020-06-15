534 Bergen Street

Amenities

BRAND NEW Gut Renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex located in the highly sought after Prospect Heights area of Brooklyn. This unit has tons of natural light, hardwood floors & exposed brick throughout. Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer and dryer. The lower level has 1 bedroom - 1 bathroom, and a huge open area that leads to the private backyard!



Just steps from the 2/3 trains on Bergen, C train on Clinton, B/Q/4/5 at Atlantic Barclays Station.



The Barclays Center & tons of restaurants in a short walking distance.



This will NOT last! Dont sleep on it, Sleep in it!!!



Low Fee

Guarantors Accepted

Quick Application process



Open House By Appointment Only*



