Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

534 Bergen Street

534 Bergen Street · (862) 232-7023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

534 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1L · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
CALL/TEXT TO VIEW

BRAND NEW Gut Renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex located in the highly sought after Prospect Heights area of Brooklyn. This unit has tons of natural light, hardwood floors & exposed brick throughout. Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer and dryer. The lower level has 1 bedroom - 1 bathroom, and a huge open area that leads to the private backyard!

Just steps from the 2/3 trains on Bergen, C train on Clinton, B/Q/4/5 at Atlantic Barclays Station.

The Barclays Center & tons of restaurants in a short walking distance.

This will NOT last! Dont sleep on it, Sleep in it!!!

Low Fee
Guarantors Accepted
Quick Application process

Open House By Appointment Only*

CALL/TEXT TO VIEW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Bergen Street have any available units?
534 Bergen Street has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 534 Bergen Street have?
Some of 534 Bergen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
534 Bergen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
No, 534 Bergen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 534 Bergen Street offer parking?
No, 534 Bergen Street does not offer parking.
Does 534 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 Bergen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 534 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 534 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 534 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 Bergen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Bergen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
