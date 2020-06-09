529 Court Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

This 1500 sq ft duplex penthouse unit located in Carroll Gardens is a must see! The unit has a large living/dining area with loft style ultra high ceilings, double window levels, and a huge private terrace. The master bedroom with attached bath can fit a California king set and more. The second bedroom easily fits a queen set. The third room is on the upper level and can easily fit a full set. The apartment boasts hardwood floors throughout and over sized windows with sun drenched rooms. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops, and trendy cabinetry. The windowed baths are luxurious and spa like. There is also a washer/dryer in the unit. Located a short block from the Carroll Street stop for F and G trains. This is truly a gem nestled in the heart of Carroll Gardens. Sponsor unit and easy application process. Call or email Shalabh for a private showing. Beat the spring madness for this apartment and book your appointment today!