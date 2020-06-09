All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 529 Court Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
529 Court Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:08 AM

529 Court Street

529 Court Street · (646) 509-6205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

529 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH1 · Avail. now

$6,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
This 1500 sq ft duplex penthouse unit located in Carroll Gardens is a must see! The unit has a large living/dining area with loft style ultra high ceilings, double window levels, and a huge private terrace. The master bedroom with attached bath can fit a California king set and more. The second bedroom easily fits a queen set. The third room is on the upper level and can easily fit a full set. The apartment boasts hardwood floors throughout and over sized windows with sun drenched rooms. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops, and trendy cabinetry. The windowed baths are luxurious and spa like. There is also a washer/dryer in the unit. Located a short block from the Carroll Street stop for F and G trains. This is truly a gem nestled in the heart of Carroll Gardens. Sponsor unit and easy application process. Call or email Shalabh for a private showing. Beat the spring madness for this apartment and book your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Court Street have any available units?
529 Court Street has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 529 Court Street have?
Some of 529 Court Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Court Street currently offering any rent specials?
529 Court Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Court Street pet-friendly?
No, 529 Court Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 529 Court Street offer parking?
No, 529 Court Street does not offer parking.
Does 529 Court Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 Court Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Court Street have a pool?
No, 529 Court Street does not have a pool.
Does 529 Court Street have accessible units?
No, 529 Court Street does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Court Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Court Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Court Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Court Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 529 Court Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity