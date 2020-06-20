518 East 51st Street

Amenities

Spacious 1 Bedroom in Well Maintained Pre War Building on a Beautiful Tree Lined BlockPRIME EAST FLATBUSHRight by Church Ave & Utica Ave & Public Library APARTMENT FEATURES:- Beautiful new Kitchen- Large Bedroom- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Spacious Living Room- Fully Tiled Bathroom- Great Closet Space in the kitchen and bathroom- Heat and Hot Water Included in the rent!APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: Guarantors welcome!All Applicants must make a combined annual income of 40X the monthly rent as well as each have a 700 Score*GUARANTOR REQUIREMENTS:All guarantors must make a combined annual income of 80X the monthly rent as well as each have a 700 Score Real145777