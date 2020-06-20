All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 9:00 PM

518 East 51st Street

Location

518 East 51st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11203
East Flatbush

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom in Well Maintained Pre War Building on a Beautiful Tree Lined BlockPRIME EAST FLATBUSHRight by Church Ave & Utica Ave & Public Library APARTMENT FEATURES:- Beautiful new Kitchen- Large Bedroom- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Spacious Living Room- Fully Tiled Bathroom- Great Closet Space in the kitchen and bathroom- Heat and Hot Water Included in the rent!APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: Guarantors welcome!All Applicants must make a combined annual income of 40X the monthly rent as well as each have a 700 Score*GUARANTOR REQUIREMENTS:All guarantors must make a combined annual income of 80X the monthly rent as well as each have a 700 Score Real145777

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 East 51st Street have any available units?
518 East 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 518 East 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
518 East 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 East 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 518 East 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 518 East 51st Street offer parking?
No, 518 East 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 518 East 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 East 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 East 51st Street have a pool?
No, 518 East 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 518 East 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 518 East 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 518 East 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 East 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 East 51st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 East 51st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
