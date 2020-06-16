517 2nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Once in a lifetime, storybook rich, 2800 square foot five (5) bedroom, 3 bath TRIPLEX in Victorian brick stone townhouse at premium Slope address 2 blocks to Prospect Park, shopping, trains et al available now. Near perfect this triplex offers a palatial central living room, comfortably accommodating large living sets & pieces; commanding master bedroom, accommodating Cal-King bedroom set & other pieces, four (4) generous ancillary bedrooms, three (3) baths with high-end fixtures, Jerusalem stone tile & more; eat-in kitchen with stainless steel Viking range & refrigerator, ample granite counters, custom cabinetry; full dining room, original detail in profusion including a trio of wood burning fireplaces with hand carved mantles, pocket doors, crown moldings, stained glass, & more; 12 high skylark ceilings with chandeliers & other decorative fixtures; inlaid hardwood floors with decorative border, dual room-sized walk-in & numerous other double wide closets with overhead storage; large private terrace & yard, new LG steam washer/dryer, winding halls for ample privacy, cable/net ready, pets on approval, tenants pay all utilities Apartment Features : Garden, Terrace, Wood Burning and more!