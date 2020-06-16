All apartments in Brooklyn
517 2nd Street
517 2nd Street

517 2nd Street · (718) 832-4155
Location

517 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Once in a lifetime, storybook rich, 2800 square foot five (5) bedroom, 3 bath TRIPLEX in Victorian brick stone townhouse at premium Slope address 2 blocks to Prospect Park, shopping, trains et al available now. Near perfect this triplex offers a palatial central living room, comfortably accommodating large living sets & pieces; commanding master bedroom, accommodating Cal-King bedroom set & other pieces, four (4) generous ancillary bedrooms, three (3) baths with high-end fixtures, Jerusalem stone tile & more; eat-in kitchen with stainless steel Viking range & refrigerator, ample granite counters, custom cabinetry; full dining room, original detail in profusion including a trio of wood burning fireplaces with hand carved mantles, pocket doors, crown moldings, stained glass, & more; 12 high skylark ceilings with chandeliers & other decorative fixtures; inlaid hardwood floors with decorative border, dual room-sized walk-in & numerous other double wide closets with overhead storage; large private terrace & yard, new LG steam washer/dryer, winding halls for ample privacy, cable/net ready, pets on approval, tenants pay all utilities Apartment Features : Garden, Terrace, Wood Burning and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 2nd Street have any available units?
517 2nd Street has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 517 2nd Street have?
Some of 517 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 517 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 517 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 517 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 517 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 517 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 517 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
