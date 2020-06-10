All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 510 Flatbush Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
510 Flatbush Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

510 Flatbush Avenue

510 Flatbush Ave · (570) 955-7274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

510 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 6D · Avail. now

$2,142

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
rent controlled
stainless steel
24hr gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
lobby
rent controlled
yoga
NO FEE - RENT STABILIZED - LEGAL RENT LISTEDSpacious, east facing studio with central heat/AC, excellent closet space, large bathroom and full size kitchen with stainless steel appliances.No amenity fees - No pet fees - No move in fees and quick, virtual application process.Insurent and guarantors acceptedAvailable 7/1/201 and 2 year leases available Full Time Doorman Lobby Lounges2 landscaped Roof Decks with Prospect Park viewsElevatorsIndoor ParkingPrivate storage units24hr Fitness CenterYoga, Pilates and Barre StudioResident's LoungePets Welcome weight and breed restrictions applySupermarket with everything!Brokers WelcomeThe Lincoln Apartments are for nature-lovers, who will enjoy stunning city views from the building's thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces, and a location of just a mere 150 feet from the entrance of Prospect Park. Also right in the neighborhood, the B and Q subway lines are directly next to the building and the 2 and 3 subway lines are just four blocks away.*Fees required for parking and storage*Photos may be of similar studio spaces in the building. Please see floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Flatbush Avenue have any available units?
510 Flatbush Avenue has a unit available for $2,142 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 Flatbush Avenue have?
Some of 510 Flatbush Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Flatbush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
510 Flatbush Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Flatbush Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 510 Flatbush Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 510 Flatbush Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 510 Flatbush Avenue does offer parking.
Does 510 Flatbush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Flatbush Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Flatbush Avenue have a pool?
No, 510 Flatbush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 510 Flatbush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 510 Flatbush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Flatbush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Flatbush Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 Flatbush Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 510 Flatbush Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity