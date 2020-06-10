510 Flatbush Avenue

Amenities

NO FEE - RENT STABILIZED - LEGAL RENT LISTEDSpacious, east facing studio with central heat/AC, excellent closet space, large bathroom and full size kitchen with stainless steel appliances.No amenity fees - No pet fees - No move in fees and quick, virtual application process.Insurent and guarantors acceptedAvailable 7/1/201 and 2 year leases available Full Time Doorman Lobby Lounges2 landscaped Roof Decks with Prospect Park viewsElevatorsIndoor ParkingPrivate storage units24hr Fitness CenterYoga, Pilates and Barre StudioResident's LoungePets Welcome weight and breed restrictions applySupermarket with everything!Brokers WelcomeThe Lincoln Apartments are for nature-lovers, who will enjoy stunning city views from the building's thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces, and a location of just a mere 150 feet from the entrance of Prospect Park. Also right in the neighborhood, the B and Q subway lines are directly next to the building and the 2 and 3 subway lines are just four blocks away.*Fees required for parking and storage*Photos may be of similar studio spaces in the building. Please see floor plan.