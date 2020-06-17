All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 505 Hicks St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
505 Hicks St
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

505 Hicks St

505 Hicks Street · (718) 834-1440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

505 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #1 · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Have it all with this Garden Duplex with 2 bedrooms plus bonus room! Completely renovated and brand new this duplex does not miss a beat. Enjoy exclusive access of the garden. The chef's kitchen comes equipped with a full size stove and multiple sinks? High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. There is a full bathroom on the lower level. The upper floor has two bedroom and an interior room with shelving for books. There is a bathroom that was just renovated with a soaking tub.

This is an oasis from the hustle and bustle of the city. It is located in Cobble Hill and close to F,G at Bergen and 2,3,4,5 and R at Borough Hall. You will be near all the restaurants, cafes and grocers on Atlantic, Court and Smith. Around the corner from Columbia Waterfront and the greenway that will take you to Pier 6. What are you waiting for? Showing by OH and by appointment. Available Now!

Here is the link for the Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/OO8UoJsJPkA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Hicks St have any available units?
505 Hicks St has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Hicks St have?
Some of 505 Hicks St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Hicks St currently offering any rent specials?
505 Hicks St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Hicks St pet-friendly?
No, 505 Hicks St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 505 Hicks St offer parking?
No, 505 Hicks St does not offer parking.
Does 505 Hicks St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Hicks St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Hicks St have a pool?
No, 505 Hicks St does not have a pool.
Does 505 Hicks St have accessible units?
No, 505 Hicks St does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Hicks St have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Hicks St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Hicks St have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Hicks St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 505 Hicks St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity