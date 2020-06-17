505 Hicks St

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated bathtub range

Have it all with this Garden Duplex with 2 bedrooms plus bonus room! Completely renovated and brand new this duplex does not miss a beat. Enjoy exclusive access of the garden. The chef's kitchen comes equipped with a full size stove and multiple sinks? High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. There is a full bathroom on the lower level. The upper floor has two bedroom and an interior room with shelving for books. There is a bathroom that was just renovated with a soaking tub.



This is an oasis from the hustle and bustle of the city. It is located in Cobble Hill and close to F,G at Bergen and 2,3,4,5 and R at Borough Hall. You will be near all the restaurants, cafes and grocers on Atlantic, Court and Smith. Around the corner from Columbia Waterfront and the greenway that will take you to Pier 6. What are you waiting for? Showing by OH and by appointment. Available Now!



Here is the link for the Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/OO8UoJsJPkA