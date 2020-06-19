501 3rd Avenue

Amenities

This Gowanus loft with modern and clean architectural finishes, also gives a nod to its historical industrial past, combined with international qualities rarely seen here in New York. This 2 bedroom + nursery, office or den offers a fully loaded kitchen with custom iron and wood pendant open shelving, and exposed iron beamed and sheathed ceilings through out. The smart layout is great for entertaining as it allows for a large kitchen island or dinning table and opens up to the living room.



Triple pane, oversized casement windows keep the apartment quiet. The bedrooms overlook uninterrupted green backyard gardens. Surrounded by low rise buildings, the apartment gets excellent sun and sunsets as it has both eastern and western exposures.



Other unique features include a sun piped bathroom,

zoned central air and high-def video intercom. The owner will add a door the office/den if the tenant would like.



In unit washer and dryer. Dishwasher. Vacant and can be shown in person. Available now. Email me for video tour. Sorry, no dogs.