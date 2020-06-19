All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 501 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
501 3rd Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

501 3rd Avenue

501 3rd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

501 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
This Gowanus loft with modern and clean architectural finishes, also gives a nod to its historical industrial past, combined with international qualities rarely seen here in New York. This 2 bedroom + nursery, office or den offers a fully loaded kitchen with custom iron and wood pendant open shelving, and exposed iron beamed and sheathed ceilings through out. The smart layout is great for entertaining as it allows for a large kitchen island or dinning table and opens up to the living room.

Triple pane, oversized casement windows keep the apartment quiet. The bedrooms overlook uninterrupted green backyard gardens. Surrounded by low rise buildings, the apartment gets excellent sun and sunsets as it has both eastern and western exposures.

Other unique features include a sun piped bathroom,
zoned central air and high-def video intercom. The owner will add a door the office/den if the tenant would like.

In unit washer and dryer. Dishwasher. Vacant and can be shown in person. Available now. Email me for video tour. Sorry, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 3rd Avenue have any available units?
501 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 501 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
501 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 501 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 501 3rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 501 3rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 501 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 501 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 501 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 501 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 501 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 3rd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 501 3rd Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity