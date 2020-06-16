All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 500 4th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
500 4th Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

500 4th Avenue

500 4th Avenue · (347) 277-9304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Gowanus
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

500 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gowanus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
500 Fourth Avenue is one of park slopes rare, and premier white-glove Condominium buildings.

Residence 3B is a turn-key, spacious and light filled 2 bed, 2 bath condo with a large, private terrace with Manhattan views. The B-line is one of the best lines in the building, overlooking a quiet 12th street, while offering tree lines and city views.

The well-designed chefs kitchen, offers tremendous countertop space for cooking and entertaining. Viking appliance package with a built-in wine fridge, honed Calacatta marble countertops, custom gray cabinetry and a glass backsplash.

Bathrooms are outfitted with Gaudi marble flooring, Limestone walls with glass mosaic. The spa like spacious, 5-piece, en-suite master bathroom has a separate deep soaking tub and an enclosed glass shower.

Additional highlights include split bedrooms; custom outfitted closets, and an in-unit washer and dryer.

Many of the building highlights include 24 hr. doorman, an onsite-attended garage with monthly rentals, a gym, playroom, residence lounge, a game room and home theatre. Building has tax abatement in place until 2025.

You are also steps away from the F/G/R train lines for a quick ride into Manhattan, The Whole Foods Market on 3rd Street, Prospect Park, superb dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 4th Avenue have any available units?
500 4th Avenue has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 4th Avenue have?
Some of 500 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
500 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 500 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 500 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 500 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 500 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 500 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 500 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 500 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 500 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 500 4th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity