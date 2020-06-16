500 4th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym doorman clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym game room parking garage hot tub media room

500 Fourth Avenue is one of park slopes rare, and premier white-glove Condominium buildings.



Residence 3B is a turn-key, spacious and light filled 2 bed, 2 bath condo with a large, private terrace with Manhattan views. The B-line is one of the best lines in the building, overlooking a quiet 12th street, while offering tree lines and city views.



The well-designed chefs kitchen, offers tremendous countertop space for cooking and entertaining. Viking appliance package with a built-in wine fridge, honed Calacatta marble countertops, custom gray cabinetry and a glass backsplash.



Bathrooms are outfitted with Gaudi marble flooring, Limestone walls with glass mosaic. The spa like spacious, 5-piece, en-suite master bathroom has a separate deep soaking tub and an enclosed glass shower.



Additional highlights include split bedrooms; custom outfitted closets, and an in-unit washer and dryer.



Many of the building highlights include 24 hr. doorman, an onsite-attended garage with monthly rentals, a gym, playroom, residence lounge, a game room and home theatre. Building has tax abatement in place until 2025.



You are also steps away from the F/G/R train lines for a quick ride into Manhattan, The Whole Foods Market on 3rd Street, Prospect Park, superb dining and shopping.