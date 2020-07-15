All apartments in Brooklyn
50 Broome Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

50 Broome Street

50 Broome Street · (718) 422-2595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Broome Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$2,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Available July 1st! No Fee! Welcome to 3R, a charming floor-through home located on a quaint, tree-lined street in the heart of Greenpoint! Working from home? This spacious 1-Bedroom + Home Office features high ceilings, hardwood flooring, and ample natural light all day. Enjoy a windowed, eat-in kitchen with exposed brick. Plenty of closet space throughout. The bedroom can easily accommodate a queen bed and furniture.Nestled between two of Brooklyns finest parks, McCarren and McGolrick, 50 Broome St has easy access to all the wide-open spaces these parks offer, including biking/running trails as well as farmers markets. The area has multiple close-by Laundromats. Neighborhood gems supermarkets, restaurants and takeouts, cafes, bars and shops are all right around the corner! Located near the Nassau Avenue G and Graham Avenue L trains, with easy access to the BQE.Sorry no pets. More pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Broome Street have any available units?
50 Broome Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 50 Broome Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Broome Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Broome Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 Broome Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 50 Broome Street offer parking?
No, 50 Broome Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 Broome Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Broome Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Broome Street have a pool?
No, 50 Broome Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Broome Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Broome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Broome Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Broome Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Broome Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Broome Street does not have units with air conditioning.
