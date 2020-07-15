50 Broome Street

Amenities

Available July 1st! No Fee! Welcome to 3R, a charming floor-through home located on a quaint, tree-lined street in the heart of Greenpoint! Working from home? This spacious 1-Bedroom + Home Office features high ceilings, hardwood flooring, and ample natural light all day. Enjoy a windowed, eat-in kitchen with exposed brick. Plenty of closet space throughout. The bedroom can easily accommodate a queen bed and furniture.Nestled between two of Brooklyns finest parks, McCarren and McGolrick, 50 Broome St has easy access to all the wide-open spaces these parks offer, including biking/running trails as well as farmers markets. The area has multiple close-by Laundromats. Neighborhood gems supermarkets, restaurants and takeouts, cafes, bars and shops are all right around the corner! Located near the Nassau Avenue G and Graham Avenue L trains, with easy access to the BQE.Sorry no pets. More pictures coming soon!