All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 5 Marlborough Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
5 Marlborough Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:07 AM

5 Marlborough Road

5 Marlborough Road · (347) 677-4455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

5 Marlborough Road, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
tennis court
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
No Broker's Fee!! Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2 baths with ensuite master!! Featuring one parking space, huge windows, brand new floors, kitchen with new appliances, Google Nest Thermostat, Ring Video Doorbell, 24 hour video surveillance, open concept and lots of closet space. Just steps away from Prospect Park Parade grounds, Tennis Club and Prospect Park Lake. The neighborhood features lots of local shops/eateries. Short walk to the Church Ave B & Q subway lines. A must see, call to view!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Marlborough Road have any available units?
5 Marlborough Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 5 Marlborough Road have?
Some of 5 Marlborough Road's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Marlborough Road currently offering any rent specials?
5 Marlborough Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Marlborough Road pet-friendly?
No, 5 Marlborough Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 5 Marlborough Road offer parking?
Yes, 5 Marlborough Road does offer parking.
Does 5 Marlborough Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Marlborough Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Marlborough Road have a pool?
No, 5 Marlborough Road does not have a pool.
Does 5 Marlborough Road have accessible units?
No, 5 Marlborough Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Marlborough Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Marlborough Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Marlborough Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Marlborough Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 Marlborough Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity