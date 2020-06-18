5 Marlborough Road

Amenities

No Broker's Fee!! Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2 baths with ensuite master!! Featuring one parking space, huge windows, brand new floors, kitchen with new appliances, Google Nest Thermostat, Ring Video Doorbell, 24 hour video surveillance, open concept and lots of closet space. Just steps away from Prospect Park Parade grounds, Tennis Club and Prospect Park Lake. The neighborhood features lots of local shops/eateries. Short walk to the Church Ave B & Q subway lines. A must see, call to view!!