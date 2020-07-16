All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

49 Willow Street

49 Willow Street · (718) 923-8025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 Willow Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**SHOWING BY VIDEO TOUR ONLYArguably the nicest layout in the building, the E-line residences at 49 Willow Street offer a flexible, versatile layout. This sunny abode offers a fully-equipped kitchen and completely separate full bath with tub, both fully renovated. Residences at 49 Willow Street are clean, impeccably kept and always delivered in excellent condition. There is a full-time super and owners are very responsive. Rent is $2000. 8/1 occupancy. No pets, please. No fee brokers must collect their own fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Willow Street have any available units?
49 Willow Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 49 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
49 Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 49 Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 49 Willow Street offer parking?
No, 49 Willow Street does not offer parking.
Does 49 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 49 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 49 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 49 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Willow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
