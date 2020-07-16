Amenities

**SHOWING BY VIDEO TOUR ONLYArguably the nicest layout in the building, the E-line residences at 49 Willow Street offer a flexible, versatile layout. This sunny abode offers a fully-equipped kitchen and completely separate full bath with tub, both fully renovated. Residences at 49 Willow Street are clean, impeccably kept and always delivered in excellent condition. There is a full-time super and owners are very responsive. Rent is $2000. 8/1 occupancy. No pets, please. No fee brokers must collect their own fee.