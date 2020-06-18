488 Third Avenue

Amenities

This cutting-edge two-bedroom lower duplex has it all. On the upper level, you will find the living/dining room, two full baths (one en-suite), the master bedroom with built-in closets and storage, and a wonderful chef's kitchen. Downstairs is another bedroom, and large -in closet/study/den, and a spacious rec room/entertaining space.The kitchen has stainless appliances, including a 6-burner gas range with a pot-filler faucet, an extra deep sink, dishwasher, microwave and large refrigerator with french doors and bottom freezer. White cabinets and Silastone counters complete this terrific kitchen. The bathrooms are equally stunning with a deep soaking tub, spacious shower, double sinks, dramatic tiles, and double-flush toilets.This apartment has all the high-end amenities: exposed brick walls, pre-wired and mounts for TVs, built-in Bluetooth sound system, instant hot water system, central air, full-size washer/dryer in unit, hardwood floors throughout. Pin-drop quiet inside, and a beautiful two-level backyard, with grill and table and chairs.Located in trendy Gowanus on a block with Lucey's Lounge, Table 87, Rebecca Shepherd Floral Design Center, and Gowanus Wine Merchants and near other Third Avenue landmarks like Four and Twenty Blackbirds Pie Shop, Fletcher's Barbecue, Michael & Pings, Bar Tano, and Surefish. One block for the F/G and R trains at 9th Street.