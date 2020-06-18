All apartments in Brooklyn
488 Third Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

488 Third Avenue

488 3rd Avenue · (917) 763-0437
Location

488 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gowanus

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
This cutting-edge two-bedroom lower duplex has it all. On the upper level, you will find the living/dining room, two full baths (one en-suite), the master bedroom with built-in closets and storage, and a wonderful chef's kitchen. Downstairs is another bedroom, and large -in closet/study/den, and a spacious rec room/entertaining space.The kitchen has stainless appliances, including a 6-burner gas range with a pot-filler faucet, an extra deep sink, dishwasher, microwave and large refrigerator with french doors and bottom freezer. White cabinets and Silastone counters complete this terrific kitchen. The bathrooms are equally stunning with a deep soaking tub, spacious shower, double sinks, dramatic tiles, and double-flush toilets.This apartment has all the high-end amenities: exposed brick walls, pre-wired and mounts for TVs, built-in Bluetooth sound system, instant hot water system, central air, full-size washer/dryer in unit, hardwood floors throughout. Pin-drop quiet inside, and a beautiful two-level backyard, with grill and table and chairs.Located in trendy Gowanus on a block with Lucey's Lounge, Table 87, Rebecca Shepherd Floral Design Center, and Gowanus Wine Merchants and near other Third Avenue landmarks like Four and Twenty Blackbirds Pie Shop, Fletcher's Barbecue, Michael & Pings, Bar Tano, and Surefish. One block for the F/G and R trains at 9th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Third Avenue have any available units?
488 Third Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 488 Third Avenue have?
Some of 488 Third Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
488 Third Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 488 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 488 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 488 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 488 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 488 Third Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 488 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 488 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 488 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 488 Third Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 488 Third Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 488 Third Avenue has units with air conditioning.
