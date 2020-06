Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

New-to-Market! Stunning studio with a large arch window with ample natural light, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, pearl white cabinets, wall A/C & heating units, soaking tub, and wooden floors! Located in the PRIME Bed-Stuy area! Just steps away from restaurants, bars, grills, and grocery stores! Near the A/C Lines at Utica Ave! Call today to schedule a showing, this unit will not last! skyline14446