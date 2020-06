Amenities

Awesome 1 bedroom apartment in an awesome brownstone just steps to EVERYTHING PARK SLOPE!! This top floor apartment was recently renovated and managed to keep the details that make it a true brownstone experience. This very large 1 bedroom is located on a super quiet tree lined block a stones throw away from all of the restaurants and the park!!. Just a half block from the F and G trains and 2 blocks from the R train. Layout is perfect for a single professional or a couple. Make an appointment today as this one is going to go fast. Sorry No Pets and No Smokers