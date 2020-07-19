479 Bainbridge Street

Amenities

3 Bed Beauty on Bainbridge!



A Three Bedroom on Beautiful Bainbridge with open space, Dishwasher and washer/dryer Hook-up! If you want it all...space, light, location and the amenities that make a home truly comfortable, this oversized true 3-bedroom welcomes you home! Meticulously renovated and located on the top floor (just 1 flight up) of a lovely brick private townhome, the apartment features an expansive open kitchen/living/dining layout with stainless steel Frigidaire appliance package including a dishwasher.



You'll find plenty of cabinet and countertop space, maple hardwood flooring, large bedrooms, skylight, great closet space, PLUS an added storage area are just a few of the truly great things that make this unit a GREAT FIND!



The washer/dryer hook up included for the tenant that wishes to purchase their own washer/dryer for laundry in the unit! Hot water is included in the rent, but the Renter pays ALL utilities, all of which are very low given energy efficient systems installed.



This apartment is steps away from transportation: J,Z,C trains. Neighborhood conveniences include laundromat and neighborhood grocer literally around the corner. Inquire about the virtual walk-through tour today!