Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:57 PM

479 Bainbridge Street

479 Bainbridge Street · (917) 771-6655
Location

479 Bainbridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 Bed Beauty on Bainbridge!

A Three Bedroom on Beautiful Bainbridge with open space, Dishwasher and washer/dryer Hook-up! If you want it all...space, light, location and the amenities that make a home truly comfortable, this oversized true 3-bedroom welcomes you home! Meticulously renovated and located on the top floor (just 1 flight up) of a lovely brick private townhome, the apartment features an expansive open kitchen/living/dining layout with stainless steel Frigidaire appliance package including a dishwasher.

You'll find plenty of cabinet and countertop space, maple hardwood flooring, large bedrooms, skylight, great closet space, PLUS an added storage area are just a few of the truly great things that make this unit a GREAT FIND!

The washer/dryer hook up included for the tenant that wishes to purchase their own washer/dryer for laundry in the unit! Hot water is included in the rent, but the Renter pays ALL utilities, all of which are very low given energy efficient systems installed.

This apartment is steps away from transportation: J,Z,C trains. Neighborhood conveniences include laundromat and neighborhood grocer literally around the corner. Inquire about the virtual walk-through tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 Bainbridge Street have any available units?
479 Bainbridge Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 479 Bainbridge Street have?
Some of 479 Bainbridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 Bainbridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
479 Bainbridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 Bainbridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 479 Bainbridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 479 Bainbridge Street offer parking?
No, 479 Bainbridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 479 Bainbridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 479 Bainbridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 Bainbridge Street have a pool?
No, 479 Bainbridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 479 Bainbridge Street have accessible units?
No, 479 Bainbridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 479 Bainbridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 Bainbridge Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 479 Bainbridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 479 Bainbridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
