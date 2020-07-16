479 12th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime Park Slope Location!!! Located on one of the prettiest tree-lined Park Block in the South Slope, this 2 bedroom floor through is entirely renovated with high energy efficiency in mind.

The bright south facing parlor floor has high ceilings, European windows and exposed brick. Other amenities and features include, stainless steel appliances, lots of counter space, custom cabinets, hard wood floors, an induction stove, a wine rack, custom shelvings, high efficiency dual use A/C & heating units throughout the apartment and washer/dryer....Only half a block to Prospect Park , a block and half to all the 7th ave amenities and 2.5 blocks from the F, G trains. Pets are allowed on a case per case basis.