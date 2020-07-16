All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 479 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
479 12th St
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

479 12th St

479 12th Street · (917) 648-4849
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

479 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4L · Avail. now

$3,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime Park Slope Location!!! Located on one of the prettiest tree-lined Park Block in the South Slope, this 2 bedroom floor through is entirely renovated with high energy efficiency in mind.
The bright south facing parlor floor has high ceilings, European windows and exposed brick. Other amenities and features include, stainless steel appliances, lots of counter space, custom cabinets, hard wood floors, an induction stove, a wine rack, custom shelvings, high efficiency dual use A/C & heating units throughout the apartment and washer/dryer....Only half a block to Prospect Park , a block and half to all the 7th ave amenities and 2.5 blocks from the F, G trains. Pets are allowed on a case per case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 12th St have any available units?
479 12th St has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 479 12th St have?
Some of 479 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
479 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 479 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 479 12th St offer parking?
No, 479 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 479 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 479 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 12th St have a pool?
No, 479 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 479 12th St have accessible units?
No, 479 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 479 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 479 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 479 12th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 479 12th St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 479 12th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity