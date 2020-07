Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Stunning 3 bedroom in prime Crown Heights. 2 King/Queen sized bedrooms and 1 full sized. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and tons of natural sunlight. Separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Near tons of restaurants, bars, cafes, Prospect Park and the Brooklyn Museum! Only cats, no dogs allowed. Contact us to schedule a viewing.**Photos of a similar unit in the building advertised.