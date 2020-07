Amenities

Newly renovated studio apartment with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, granite countertop, tiled kitchen, full sized bathroom and wood floors.Located on a tree-lined block, this sunlit apartment is just minutes to every major train and LIRR at the Atlantic Terminal, as well as The Atlantic Mall, the newly built Apple Store, Target Center, BAM! and so much more. Heat and hot water included.Call to schedule a viewing today, this cozy apartment will not last!