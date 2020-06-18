All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 468 6th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
468 6th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

468 6th Avenue

468 6th Avenue · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

468 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Lovely South Slope One Bedroom Garden Apartment with shared backyard outdoor space! This spacious ground floor One Bedroom apartment features a generous layout with a large living room, queen size bedroom, a galley kitchen with ample storage space and a full size washer and dryer!Other highlights include a Shared Backyard Outdoor Space, decorative fireplace and additional basement storage. Supremely located in South Slope on Sixth Avenue between 10th and 11th Street, just 3 blocks to Prospect Park and the Prospect Park Bandshell! See the video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/EcFJA4EONWs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 6th Avenue have any available units?
468 6th Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 468 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
468 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 468 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 468 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 468 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 468 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 468 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 468 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 468 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 468 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 468 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 468 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 468 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 468 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 468 6th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity