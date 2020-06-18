468 6th Avenue

Amenities
Lovely South Slope One Bedroom Garden Apartment with shared backyard outdoor space! This spacious ground floor One Bedroom apartment features a generous layout with a large living room, queen size bedroom, a galley kitchen with ample storage space and a full size washer and dryer!Other highlights include a Shared Backyard Outdoor Space, decorative fireplace and additional basement storage. Supremely located in South Slope on Sixth Avenue between 10th and 11th Street, just 3 blocks to Prospect Park and the Prospect Park Bandshell! See the video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/EcFJA4EONWs