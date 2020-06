Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman new construction

NO FEE !Gorgeous new construction One-Bedroom Apt with HUGEE Private terrace accessORIGINALLY BUILT FOR CONDOS WITH AMAZING FINISHESApartment Features:High Ceilings !Hardwood Floors !Great Natural Light !Marble Counters !Dishwasher !Custom Built Kitchen !Stainless Steel Appliances !Central A/C System !Spacious rooms and floor-plan !Laundry in the building !Super On Site and more !!Located Steps To trains, Cafes, Parks and More !Contact today for a private showing !Guarantors accepted!Only 1st month rent & Security deposit on Good credit and income! hsk1029