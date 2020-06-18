462 Bergen Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular Sunny Serene 2 Bedroom + Windowed Home Office and Expansive South Facing 19' Private Terrace in the Heart of Park Slope North Steps from the 2/3 Subway on the Welcoming Colorful Boutique-Laden Bergen Street.



Conveniently nestled midblock between Flatbush and 5th Avenue's Fabulous Row of Boutiques in a Lovingly Reinterpreted Rebuild of a Century Old Red Brick Row House, Just 3 Blocks from the Barclays Center/Atlantic Terminal 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,Q,R, LIRR/Target Mall or 10 minutes from Prospect Park, Vanderbilt Avenue, Gowanus ,Whole Foods, Union Market, BAM, BMA, Orange Theory, Soul Cycle and Fort Greene.



Gut Renovated featuring Classic Elements thoughtfully infused with Contemporary Stylish Amenities throughout a Practical Split Bedroom Layout, This Versatile Sunny Top Floor 'Floor-Through' Features the quintessential Open Stainless Chef's Kitchen accented by Smokey Raven Hue Finished Caesarstone Counters, Glass Tiled Backsplash, Counter Lighting, Wide Oak Hardwood Floors, Exposed Brick Walls, Decorative Fireplace, Oversized Andersen Windows, In-Unit Washer & Dryer, Multi-Zoned Air Conditioning & Heating, Marble & Subway-Tiled Designer Bath, Recessed Light, Video Intercom AND an Expansive 19' x 13' Wide Serene South Facing Sunny Set Back Terrace ideal to catch every Sunset, Satisfy your Green Thumb and make Dining inside 'optional'.



Tremendously Convenient Location, easily accessible by 11 Subway Lines, Just One Stop from Manhattan via N Train to Canal & Broadway, OR 2 Stops to Union Square, this Brownstone Brooklyn Community is abundant with Superb Restaurants, Bars, Shops, Recreational and Cultural Venues in every direction.



Spray Foam Insulated for Energy Efficiency. Guarantors Ok, Shares Ok. Pets Permitted Upon Approval Plus Additional Pet Deposit. Available March 1.