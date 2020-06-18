All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

462 Bergen Street

462 Bergen Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

462 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular Sunny Serene 2 Bedroom + Windowed Home Office and Expansive South Facing 19' Private Terrace in the Heart of Park Slope North Steps from the 2/3 Subway on the Welcoming Colorful Boutique-Laden Bergen Street.

Conveniently nestled midblock between Flatbush and 5th Avenue's Fabulous Row of Boutiques in a Lovingly Reinterpreted Rebuild of a Century Old Red Brick Row House, Just 3 Blocks from the Barclays Center/Atlantic Terminal 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,Q,R, LIRR/Target Mall or 10 minutes from Prospect Park, Vanderbilt Avenue, Gowanus ,Whole Foods, Union Market, BAM, BMA, Orange Theory, Soul Cycle and Fort Greene.

Gut Renovated featuring Classic Elements thoughtfully infused with Contemporary Stylish Amenities throughout a Practical Split Bedroom Layout, This Versatile Sunny Top Floor 'Floor-Through' Features the quintessential Open Stainless Chef's Kitchen accented by Smokey Raven Hue Finished Caesarstone Counters, Glass Tiled Backsplash, Counter Lighting, Wide Oak Hardwood Floors, Exposed Brick Walls, Decorative Fireplace, Oversized Andersen Windows, In-Unit Washer & Dryer, Multi-Zoned Air Conditioning & Heating, Marble & Subway-Tiled Designer Bath, Recessed Light, Video Intercom AND an Expansive 19' x 13' Wide Serene South Facing Sunny Set Back Terrace ideal to catch every Sunset, Satisfy your Green Thumb and make Dining inside 'optional'.

Tremendously Convenient Location, easily accessible by 11 Subway Lines, Just One Stop from Manhattan via N Train to Canal & Broadway, OR 2 Stops to Union Square, this Brownstone Brooklyn Community is abundant with Superb Restaurants, Bars, Shops, Recreational and Cultural Venues in every direction.

Pets are Welcome Upon Approval. Guarantor Ok. July Occupancy.,Spectacular PET FRIENDLY 2 Bedroom PLUS a Windowed Home Office and an Expansive South Facing 19' Private Set Back Terrace in Park Slope North Steps from the 2/3 Subway on the Colorful Boutique-Laden 'Bergen Street'. Conveniently nestled midblock between Flatbush and 5th Avenue's Fabulous Shops & Restaurants in a lovingly reinterpreted rebuilt extended Red Brick Row House, Just 2 Blocks from the Barclays Center/Atlantic Terminal 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,Q,R & LIRR/Target Mall and 10 minutes from Prospect Park, Vanderbilt Avenue, Gowanus & Whole Foods, Union Market, BAM & Fort Greene.

Gut Renovated featuring Classic Elements infused with Contemporary Stylish Amenities throughout a Practical Split Bedroom Layout, This Versatile Sunny Floor-Through Features the quintessential Open Stainless Chef's Kitchen accented by Smokey Raven Hue Finished Caesarstone Counters, Glass Tiled Backsplash, Recessed & Under Counter Lighting, Wide Oak Matte Finished Hardwood Floors, Exposed Brick Walls, Decorative Fireplace, Oversized Andersen Windows, In-Unit Washer & Dryer, Multi-Zoned Air Conditioning & Heating, Marble & Subway-Tiled Designer Bath, AND an Expansive 19' x 13' Wide Serene South Facing Sunny Set Back Terrace ideal to catch every Sunset, Satisfy your Green Thumb and make Dining inside 'optional'.

Tremendously Convenient Location, easily accessible by 11 Subway Lines, Just One Stop from Manhattan via N Train to Canal & Broadway, OR 2 Stops to Union Square, this Brownstone Brooklyn Park Slope North Neighborhood is abundant with superb Restaurants and Shops, nearby Recreational Venues (e.g. Brooklyn Boulders) and a multitude of Bars & Live Music Venues in Gowanus.

Spray Foam Insulated for Energy Efficiency. Guarantors Ok, Shares Ok. Pets Permitted Upon Approval Plus Additional Pet Deposit. Available March 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Bergen Street have any available units?
462 Bergen Street has a unit available for $4,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 462 Bergen Street have?
Some of 462 Bergen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
462 Bergen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 462 Bergen Street is pet friendly.
Does 462 Bergen Street offer parking?
No, 462 Bergen Street does not offer parking.
Does 462 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 462 Bergen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 462 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 462 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 462 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 462 Bergen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 462 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 462 Bergen Street has units with air conditioning.
