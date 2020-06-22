All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

458 Humboldt Street

458 Humboldt Street · (917) 841-9284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

458 Humboldt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*** NOT FEATURED ON STREETEASY*** Contact Broker for VIDEO tour. Available July 1st. This spacious floor-thru, convertible two bedroom home features a large, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of room to do some serious cooking! The landlord is open to getting a dishwasher for a new tenant. PLUS, there is a private outdoor space for the personal gardener in you! It has a Peach Tree and is large enough for dining and entertaining.This apartment has been updated but retains its funky charm that includes 11 foot-plus ceilings. This home is on the ground level of a three-unit house with long-standing tenants. You can store your bike in the ground floor, entry foyer. There is a nearby laundromat on Graham Avenue and Jackson Street and a dry cleaner on the corner. Quality shopping and a vibrant restaurant scene are also available on Graham Avenue just one block away! Applicants should have a good credit score and a combined annual salary of 40 X's the monthly rent. A one month security deposit, first month rent and a credit check are required to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 Humboldt Street have any available units?
458 Humboldt Street has a unit available for $2,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 458 Humboldt Street have?
Some of 458 Humboldt Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 Humboldt Street currently offering any rent specials?
458 Humboldt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 Humboldt Street pet-friendly?
No, 458 Humboldt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 458 Humboldt Street offer parking?
No, 458 Humboldt Street does not offer parking.
Does 458 Humboldt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 458 Humboldt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 Humboldt Street have a pool?
No, 458 Humboldt Street does not have a pool.
Does 458 Humboldt Street have accessible units?
No, 458 Humboldt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 458 Humboldt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 458 Humboldt Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 458 Humboldt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 458 Humboldt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
