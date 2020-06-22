458 Humboldt Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*** NOT FEATURED ON STREETEASY*** Contact Broker for VIDEO tour. Available July 1st. This spacious floor-thru, convertible two bedroom home features a large, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of room to do some serious cooking! The landlord is open to getting a dishwasher for a new tenant. PLUS, there is a private outdoor space for the personal gardener in you! It has a Peach Tree and is large enough for dining and entertaining.This apartment has been updated but retains its funky charm that includes 11 foot-plus ceilings. This home is on the ground level of a three-unit house with long-standing tenants. You can store your bike in the ground floor, entry foyer. There is a nearby laundromat on Graham Avenue and Jackson Street and a dry cleaner on the corner. Quality shopping and a vibrant restaurant scene are also available on Graham Avenue just one block away! Applicants should have a good credit score and a combined annual salary of 40 X's the monthly rent. A one month security deposit, first month rent and a credit check are required to move-in.