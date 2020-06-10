456 7th Avenue

Amenities

This bright and charming parlor-floor 2-bedroom offers a spacious living area, a windowed kitchen with a dishwasher, 2 separate queen-size bedrooms that are similar in size, one of which leads to the private garden. The apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, oversize windows letting in natural light, French doors, original moldings, tin ceilings, an updated bath, and ample storage throughout. Pets are welcome! Available July 1st. Broker fee. Heat and hot water included.



Located on the quiet end of 7th Avenue, just a quick walk to Prospect Park, Bartel-Pritchard Square, the F/G, and plenty of amenities, the South Slope location is ideal.



In-person showings are not permitted until further guidance. Please refer to video tour.