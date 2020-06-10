All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:11 AM

456 7th Avenue

456 7th Avenue · (917) 648-9628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

456 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This bright and charming parlor-floor 2-bedroom offers a spacious living area, a windowed kitchen with a dishwasher, 2 separate queen-size bedrooms that are similar in size, one of which leads to the private garden. The apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, oversize windows letting in natural light, French doors, original moldings, tin ceilings, an updated bath, and ample storage throughout. Pets are welcome! Available July 1st. Broker fee. Heat and hot water included.

Located on the quiet end of 7th Avenue, just a quick walk to Prospect Park, Bartel-Pritchard Square, the F/G, and plenty of amenities, the South Slope location is ideal.

In-person showings are not permitted until further guidance. Please refer to video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 7th Avenue have any available units?
456 7th Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 456 7th Avenue have?
Some of 456 7th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
456 7th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 456 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 456 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 456 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 456 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 456 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 456 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 456 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 7th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 456 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 456 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
