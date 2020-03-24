All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 453 Putnam Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
453 Putnam Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

453 Putnam Avenue

453 Putnam Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

453 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
yoga
LIVE VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE 5/17 2PM-2:30PM. JUST CALL! ASK QUESTIONS!!
A brownstone condominium is the best way to enjoy the merge of classic style and modern convenience. This expertly laid out 2 bedroom, 2 full bath offers a lovely collection of modern materials including wide plank whitewash hardwood flooring, unique light fixtures and custom kitchen cabinetry with full-size appliances and counter seating. The oversized windows flood the kitchen and living room with gorgeous sunlight. And you can enjoy the outdoors additionally from your private balcony off the master bedroom or atop from your shared roof deck. Completely this terrific package with central heating/cooling, washer/dryer in the unit and video intercom.

Located steps from one of Bedstuy's coolest corridors, Tompkins Avenue, you will have everything at your fingertips! Bedvyne Brew, Peaches HotHouse, Common Grounds Cafe, Eugene & Co., Chicky's, Lover's Rock, peace & Riot, Life Wellness Center, Stacked Yoga, are just a few the amazing businesses that give this neighborhood its wonderful energy. And two weekends in the summer TAMA (Tompkins Avenue Merchants Association) throws a terrific street festival! Come be a part of a community that is about community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Putnam Avenue have any available units?
453 Putnam Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 453 Putnam Avenue have?
Some of 453 Putnam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Putnam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
453 Putnam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Putnam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 453 Putnam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 453 Putnam Avenue offer parking?
No, 453 Putnam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 453 Putnam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 Putnam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Putnam Avenue have a pool?
No, 453 Putnam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 453 Putnam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 453 Putnam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Putnam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 Putnam Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Putnam Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 Putnam Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 453 Putnam Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity