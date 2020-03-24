453 Putnam Avenue

Amenities

LIVE VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE 5/17 2PM-2:30PM. JUST CALL! ASK QUESTIONS!!

A brownstone condominium is the best way to enjoy the merge of classic style and modern convenience. This expertly laid out 2 bedroom, 2 full bath offers a lovely collection of modern materials including wide plank whitewash hardwood flooring, unique light fixtures and custom kitchen cabinetry with full-size appliances and counter seating. The oversized windows flood the kitchen and living room with gorgeous sunlight. And you can enjoy the outdoors additionally from your private balcony off the master bedroom or atop from your shared roof deck. Completely this terrific package with central heating/cooling, washer/dryer in the unit and video intercom.



Located steps from one of Bedstuy's coolest corridors, Tompkins Avenue, you will have everything at your fingertips! Bedvyne Brew, Peaches HotHouse, Common Grounds Cafe, Eugene & Co., Chicky's, Lover's Rock, peace & Riot, Life Wellness Center, Stacked Yoga, are just a few the amazing businesses that give this neighborhood its wonderful energy. And two weekends in the summer TAMA (Tompkins Avenue Merchants Association) throws a terrific street festival! Come be a part of a community that is about community!