All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 450 South 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
450 South 5th St
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

450 South 5th St

450 South 5th Street · (347) 735-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

450 South 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Duplex unit with enormous full finished basement, great for parties!
One twin or lofted full size bedroom, and one full sized or queen bedroom at opposite ends of the unit for maximum privacy. modern stainless steel kitchen. One full bathroom with tub, and one half bath. hardwood floors, high ceilings. 

2 blocks to the J / M at Hewes, 2 stops to the city. Great area with tons of options for dining, drinking, and socializing. 1 block to the Broadway G train. 

Only 1st and security to move in. 
No Broker Fee. 

Must have good credit and annual income of 40x the monthly rent to qualify.
Guarantors accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 South 5th St have any available units?
450 South 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 450 South 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
450 South 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 South 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 450 South 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 450 South 5th St offer parking?
No, 450 South 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 450 South 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 South 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 South 5th St have a pool?
No, 450 South 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 450 South 5th St have accessible units?
No, 450 South 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 450 South 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 South 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 450 South 5th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 450 South 5th St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 450 South 5th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity