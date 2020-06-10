450 South 5th St

Amenities

Duplex unit with enormous full finished basement, great for parties!

One twin or lofted full size bedroom, and one full sized or queen bedroom at opposite ends of the unit for maximum privacy. modern stainless steel kitchen. One full bathroom with tub, and one half bath. hardwood floors, high ceilings.



2 blocks to the J / M at Hewes, 2 stops to the city. Great area with tons of options for dining, drinking, and socializing. 1 block to the Broadway G train.



Only 1st and security to move in.

No Broker Fee.



Must have good credit and annual income of 40x the monthly rent to qualify.

Guarantors accepted.