Stunning, newly renovated unit in a lovely Bay Ridge brownstone available now! This spacious unit gets plenty of natural light to compliment its lovely hardwood floors; along with a custom-made kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, this unit is a must-see! Located just two blocks away from the Bay Ridge Ave R-train station and walking distance from all the lovely stores and eateries of Bay Ridge this unit has everything you might need. Reach out today to schedule a private showing while vacancy lasts.Heat and hot water included. Good credit and income is a must