440 Jefferson Ave

Welcome to Bedford Stuyvesant one of the best places to call home in Brooklyn. Here you'll find lots of different cultures to experience such as lounges, restaurants, shops, parks, house of worships and a peaceful community.This beautiful newly renovated apartment has a 2 Bedroom with 1 Bathroom. The inside of this gorgeous rental you have a brand new large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining and living area.Large two bedroom one bath newly renovated apartment. Quite area and friendly neighborhood WWH1893