440 Jefferson Ave
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:13 PM

440 Jefferson Ave

440 Jefferson Avenue · (347) 946-5253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 Jefferson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Welcome to Bedford Stuyvesant one of the best places to call home in Brooklyn. Here you'll find lots of different cultures to experience such as lounges, restaurants, shops, parks, house of worships and a peaceful community.This beautiful newly renovated apartment has a 2 Bedroom with 1 Bathroom. The inside of this gorgeous rental you have a brand new large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining and living area.Large two bedroom one bath newly renovated apartment. Quite area and friendly neighborhood WWH1893

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
440 Jefferson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 440 Jefferson Ave have?
Some of 440 Jefferson Ave's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
440 Jefferson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 440 Jefferson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 440 Jefferson Ave offer parking?
No, 440 Jefferson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 440 Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Jefferson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Jefferson Ave have a pool?
No, 440 Jefferson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 440 Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 440 Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Jefferson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Jefferson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Jefferson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
