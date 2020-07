Amenities

Charming three bedroom in a private house. This lovely apartment features hardwood floors throughout. There is plenty of natural sunlight which lends to an open airy feeling. One bedroom accommodates a king size bed and the second and third queen size (). The living room is open to the kitchen and there is space for a dining table. The spacious apartment also includes bay windows and is a mere two blocks away from the R trains station on 45 Street. Perfect place for a quick 15 commute to downtown Brooklyn and a 25 minute commute to Manhattan. Tenant will pay Broker Fee of one month.